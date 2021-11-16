Dr. Adam Gailey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Gailey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Adam Gailey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hamburg, NY.
Dr. Gailey works at
Locations
-
1
S Park5907 S Park Ave, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 371-1637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- MetLife
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gailey?
Stephanie always does such an amazing job! She is very careful and compassionate to my sensitive gums! She is fantastic!
About Dr. Adam Gailey, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1407242464
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gailey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gailey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gailey works at
500 patients have reviewed Dr. Gailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.