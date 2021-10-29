Dr. Adam Gafni-Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gafni-Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Gafni-Kane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2374
Enh Center for Integrative Pelvic Hlth757 Park Ave W Ste 3870, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (224) 251-2374
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
what a gentile doctor. I was very nervous and he made me feel so comfortable, he answered all my questions and gave me different solutions. I highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- NorthShore University HealthSystem
- Yale- New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Yale University School of Medicine
