Overview

Dr. Adam Gafni-Kane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Gafni-Kane works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.