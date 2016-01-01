Dr. Adam Frischknecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frischknecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Frischknecht, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Frischknecht, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clinton, UT.
Dr. Frischknecht works at
Locations
Tanner Clinic - Westside1477 N 2000 W, Clinton, UT 84015 Directions (435) 254-5851
Main Building1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Frischknecht, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184079493
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frischknecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frischknecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frischknecht has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frischknecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frischknecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frischknecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.