Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Friedman, MD is a dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Friedman completed a residency at Albert Einstein Coll Med. He currently practices at Luminis Health and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Friedman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Doctors Community Practices At Laurel4920 Elm St Ste 250, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 483-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Adam Friedman, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588800916
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- The George Washington University Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.