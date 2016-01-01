Dr. Frey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Frey, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Frey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Frey works at
Locations
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Associates Inc.490 Post St Ste 1043, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 409-0944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Frey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578723813
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
