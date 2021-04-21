Dr. Adam Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Frank, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Frank works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Transplant Institute1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
Everyone was so pleasant. And Dr Frank is awesome. We like when you ask a question you get the answer. Highly recommend him! Thank you so much !
About Dr. Adam Frank, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian and Tagalog
- 1982624235
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank speaks Italian and Tagalog.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.