Dr. Adam Foreman, MD

Neurology
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Foreman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.

Dr. Foreman works at Adam N Foreman in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adam N Foreman
    155 Hospital Dr Ste 303, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8282
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Center of Acadiana
    136 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8282
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Opelousas General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Generalized-Onset Seizures Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Adam Foreman, MD

    • Neurology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013132323
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Louisana State U
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Foreman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foreman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foreman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foreman works at Adam N Foreman in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Foreman’s profile.

    Dr. Foreman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foreman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Foreman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foreman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foreman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foreman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

