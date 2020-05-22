Overview

Dr. Adam Flug, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.