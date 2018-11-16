Dr. Adam Fenichel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenichel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Fenichel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Fenichel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fenichel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 629-2444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenichel?
Dr Fenicshel and his team saved my career and lifestyle after a bad spill. I had multiple fractures and required surgery. I’m a writer and behavior analyst working with disabled children. And I lead a very active life. All of the above was in jeopardy without full use of my right wrist. I cannot say enough good about Dr. Fenicshel’s treatment and the practice overall. Thank you Dr. Fenischel for getting me back to my life!!
About Dr. Adam Fenichel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417956277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenichel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenichel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenichel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenichel works at
Dr. Fenichel has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenichel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenichel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenichel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenichel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenichel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.