Dr. Adam Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Feingold, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Feingold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feingold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Medical Care1005 Division St, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 776-8428
-
2
Womens Medical Care3262 N Windsong Dr Ste B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 776-8428
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feingold?
I have felt so well cared for through many, many years with Dr. Feingold. I learned today that he is not personally seeing Medicare patients any longer, but that the office will still schedule me to see a Nurse Practitioner in the going forward. So, unlike the reviewer above, I have not been turned away as a patient, but won't be able to see that particular caregiver any longer. If you are younger than myself, I still highly regard and recommend Dr. Feingold, who I will miss very much. Why do changes like these sting so much? I think, because of aging, we know so much is beyond our control and finding consistent great medical care during years when we will need it more is unsettling. I'm trying to remember that it is the same for a physician who makes changes to his or her practice and will strive to accept this news with as much grace as possible.
About Dr. Adam Feingold, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881799310
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feingold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feingold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feingold works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Feingold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feingold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.