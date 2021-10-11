See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Adam Farber, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Farber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Farber works at Phoenix Shoulder and Knee in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Torabi Plastic Surgery Pllc
    1215 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 105, Tempe, AZ 85281 (480) 219-3342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 11, 2021
    Brought my son here for ACL tear. Doctor did a great job. Will be recommending to family and friends.
    Sally L. — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Farber, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508910944
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic 6801 Oark Terrance Dr Los Angeles Ca 90045
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Med Baltimore MD
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farber works at Phoenix Shoulder and Knee in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Farber’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

