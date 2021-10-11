Dr. Adam Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Farber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Farber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Farber works at
Locations
-
1
Torabi Plastic Surgery Pllc1215 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 105, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 219-3342
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farber?
Brought my son here for ACL tear. Doctor did a great job. Will be recommending to family and friends.
About Dr. Adam Farber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508910944
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic 6801 Oark Terrance Dr Los Angeles Ca 90045
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Med Baltimore MD
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Stanford
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber works at
Dr. Farber speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.