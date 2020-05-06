Dr. Adam Falik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Falik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Falik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Falik works at
Locations
-
1
Henrico Pediatrics PC7605 Forest Ave Ste 102, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-3874
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falik?
We absolutely love Dr. Falik. Our family is relocating and my spouse and I agree it’s going to be very difficult to replace him.
About Dr. Adam Falik, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861469942
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Nat MC
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falik works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Falik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.