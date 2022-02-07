Overview

Dr. Adam Elhaddi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Elhaddi works at Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley in West Valley City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.