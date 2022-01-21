Dr. Adam Elfant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Elfant, MD
Dr. Adam Elfant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Elfant always listens to any/all of your questions and concerns. I have never felt rushed! He sometimes is a few minutes late for your appointment, however, that is due to the fact he spends as much time as needed with each patient. I feel that far outweighs the the few minutes you may have to to wait! He and his staff always return calls or messages on the patient portal promptly! Our family highly recommends Dr. Elfant ??
About Dr. Adam Elfant, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1508930298
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto-Wellesley Hosp
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Elfant has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elfant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
