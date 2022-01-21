Overview

Dr. Adam Elfant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Elfant works at Cooper University Health Care in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.