Dr. Adam Didyk, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Adam Didyk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Didyk works at East End Foot & Ankle in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East End Foot Ankle Psc
    13105 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, KY 40223 (502) 365-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 14, 2019
    I had terrible foot pain prior to going on vacation. He was able to quickly diagnose the problem and come up with a solution. I was able to enjoy my vacation without any foot pain. Thanks Dr Adam
    About Dr. Adam Didyk, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1629286257
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Didyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Didyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Didyk works at East End Foot & Ankle in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Didyk’s profile.

    Dr. Didyk has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Didyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Didyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Didyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Didyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Didyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

