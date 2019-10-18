See All Neurologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD

Neurology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    2201 Central Ave Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 894-1818
  2. 2
    Largo Location
    2200 West Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 518-2977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Functional Movement Screening
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Functional Movement Screening
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649298985
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Dio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Di Dio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Di Dio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Dio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Dio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Dio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Dio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

