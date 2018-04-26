Dr. Adam Dicker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Dicker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adam Dicker, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best! He’s very calming and methodical doctor! My husband has him as his doctor!
About Dr. Adam Dicker, PHD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicker speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicker.
