Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhedhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Dhedhi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 645-7246Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhedhi?
I have been a patient of his partner for over 15 years! I was reluctant to see anyone else but Dr. Dhedhi treated me with respect consulting with his partner on my history and making me feel comfortable from the onset. A little difficult to do when you are sick!
About Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1427436831
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhedhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhedhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhedhi works at
Dr. Dhedhi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Dhedhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhedhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhedhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhedhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.