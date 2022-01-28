Overview

Dr. Adam Denker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Denker works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Seguin in Seguin, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.