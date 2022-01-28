Dr. Adam Denker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Denker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Denker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Denker works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Seguin1348 E Walnut St Ste 8, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (210) 571-7075
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Briggs St.94 Briggs St Ste 600, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 571-7194
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 571-7069
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My previous comment, had nothing to do with Dr. Denker personally. It was about the system that made an appointment for an invalid time. Dr. Denker has been an excellent Electro Doc.
About Dr. Adam Denker, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205013463
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Denker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Denker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denker works at
Dr. Denker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Denker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denker.
