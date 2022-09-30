Dr. Adam Defazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Defazio, MD
Dr. Adam Defazio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Modern Urology3400 Coral Way Ste 500, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 603-8684
Miami Men's135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 760, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 452-1092
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Working in the medical field for so many years you get to know many Doctors but it’s a special one when he puts his all on his patient care and knowledge to make you feel confortable and safe in his hands and that is Dr. De Fazio. Thank you
- Urology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1366839573
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
Dr. Defazio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defazio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Defazio works at
Dr. Defazio speaks Italian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Defazio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.