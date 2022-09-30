See All Urologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Adam Defazio, MD

Urology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Defazio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Defazio works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Urology
    3400 Coral Way Ste 500, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 603-8684
  2. 2
    Miami Men's
    135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 760, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 452-1092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Prostate Cancer Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Circumcision
Cystoscopy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Minimally Invasive Radical Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Minimally Invasive Radical Prostate Removal With Robotic Assistance
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Kidney Stone Removal
Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
Testicular Cancer
Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT)
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Retention
Vasectomy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Working in the medical field for so many years you get to know many Doctors but it’s a special one when he puts his all on his patient care and knowledge to make you feel confortable and safe in his hands and that is Dr. De Fazio. Thank you
    Orlando Santiesteban — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Defazio, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366839573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Defazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Defazio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Defazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Defazio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defazio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

