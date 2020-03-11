Dr. Adam Debusk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debusk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Debusk, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Debusk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Debusk works at
Locations
Perich Eye Center2020 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (814) 868-8206Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Debusk?
Dr.DeBusk was very nice and explained everything to my husband and I. He asked questions and listened to our questions. I would go back and see him anytime and know I was very well looked after.
About Dr. Adam Debusk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1821359415
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debusk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debusk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debusk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debusk works at
Dr. Debusk has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debusk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Debusk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debusk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debusk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debusk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.