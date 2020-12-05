Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Davis, DO
Dr. Adam Davis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Balveen Singh MD PLLC172 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 385-0022
Huntington Hospital270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (844) 727-5795
- 3 554 Larkfield Rd, East Northport, NY 11731 Directions (631) 385-0022
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Davis is everything you would want from a doctor. He is truly outstanding and empathetic. He is a good listener, and encourages you to explain comfortably, what brought you there, and tell him your medical history. He explained what tests he was going to recommend. He was comforting and reassuring. When I returned to hear the test results he carefully explained the results in understandable terms, and allowed me the time to ask any questions I had. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043514011
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.