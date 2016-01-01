See All Podiatrists in Bangor, ME
Dr. Adam Darcy, DPM

Podiatry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Darcy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bangor, ME. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Darcy works at Acadia Foot & Ankle in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Medical Group P.A.
    700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 620, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 947-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Adam Darcy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134100456
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McP Hannemann U Hosp
    Internship
    • Tenet-Parkview, Philadelphia
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Charleston
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Darcy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darcy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darcy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darcy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Darcy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darcy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darcy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darcy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

