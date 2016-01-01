Overview

Dr. Adam Dann, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Soin Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dann works at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH, Centerville, OH and Eaton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.