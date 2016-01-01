See All Family Doctors in Waxhaw, NC
Dr. Adam Culver, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Adam Culver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Culver works at Novant Health Waxhaw Family & Sports Medicine in Waxhaw, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Novant Health Waxhaw Family & Sports Medicine
    3614 Providence Rd S Ste 200, Waxhaw, NC 28173 (704) 908-2959

Cholesterol Screening
Thyroid Screening
Home Sleep Study
Cholesterol Screening
Thyroid Screening
Home Sleep Study

Cholesterol Screening
Thyroid Screening
Home Sleep Study
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Echocardiography
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Hair Loss
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Hip Sprain
HIV Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

  Family Medicine
  7 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1689028664
  Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
  Family Practice and Sports Medicine
  Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

