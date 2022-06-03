Dr. Adam Criss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Criss, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Advanced Nephrology And Hypertension Clinic2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 563-7066
St Francis Medical Group250 PETTIT AVE, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 679-3090
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Criss is a true example of being a professional. His office provides above and beyond customer service by going the extra mile. Dr. Criss is a wonderful nice person as well, and his entire staff is super friendly, including hard-working individuals who do their job. Thank you Dr. Criss for all of your professional help throughout the years. I highly recommend him. He will help you. Health Come First.
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Criss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Criss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Criss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Criss has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Criss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Criss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criss.
