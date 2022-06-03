Overview

Dr. Adam Criss, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Criss works at Advanced Nephrology And Hypertension Clinic in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.