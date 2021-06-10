Overview

Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

