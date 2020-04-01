Overview

Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Rush Eye Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.