Dr. Adam Cohen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Rush Eye Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Center Physicians Ltd.
    Eye Center Physicians Ltd.
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 906, Chicago, IL 60612
    Lakeview Office
    Lakeview Office
    2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 103, Chicago, IL 60657
    Adam J Cohen MD
    Adam J Cohen MD
    2591 Compass Rd Ste 115, Glenview, IL 60026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (40)
    Apr 01, 2020
    I found him to be Very competent, kind, and helpful. I had a long complicated history which he knew little about and he had to make numerous decision very quickly. He took immediate steps to try and uncover what was causing the loss of my peripheral vision and did everything possible to ensure my well being in the process. I Would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Adam Cohen, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Polish
    NPI Number
    1366458275
    Education & Certifications

    Providence Hospital
    Nassau University Med Center
    Staten Island University Hospital
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Brooklyn College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

