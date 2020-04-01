Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Center Physicians Ltd.1725 W Harrison St Ste 906, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5315
-
2
Lakeview Office2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 103, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (847) 834-0390
-
3
Adam J Cohen MD2591 Compass Rd Ste 115, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 834-0390
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I found him to be Very competent, kind, and helpful. I had a long complicated history which he knew little about and he had to make numerous decision very quickly. He took immediate steps to try and uncover what was causing the loss of my peripheral vision and did everything possible to ensure my well being in the process. I Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Adam Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1366458275
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Nassau University Med Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Polish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.