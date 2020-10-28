Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Clark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Vidant Cardiology850 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-3211
Vidant Beaufort Hospital628 E 12th St, Washington, NC 27889 Directions (252) 975-4178
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-8958
Vidant Roanoke-chowan Hospital500 Academy St S, Ahoskie, NC 27910 Directions (252) 209-3708Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clark & his staff are wonderful. They are so pure & easy to communicate with. I am blessed to be a patient of Dr. Clark...Just love him ......highly recommend my doctor
About Dr. Adam Clark, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.