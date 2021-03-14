Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirlincione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Cirlincione works at
Locations
Lynn Ang10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 830-4000
Glen Cove70 Glen St Ste 104, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 609-3338
Midtown165 W 46th St Ste 705, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 757-8266
National Foot Care Center2403 Jericho Tpke, Garden City Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 294-9540
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolute best foot surgeon out there! If you have foot issues, you would do well for yourself to go see him.
About Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- European Foot and Ankle
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cirlincione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cirlincione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cirlincione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cirlincione works at
Dr. Cirlincione speaks Greek and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirlincione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirlincione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirlincione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirlincione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.