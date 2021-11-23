Overview

Dr. Adam Childs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Childs works at StoneCrest Family Physicians in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.