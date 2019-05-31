Overview

Dr. Adam Cassis, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cassis works at Valley ENT in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.