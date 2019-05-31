See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Adam Cassis, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Cassis, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cassis works at Valley ENT in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Hearing and Balance Center
    225 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 558-5306
  2. 2
    Banner Desert Medical Center
    1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 412-3000
  3. 3
    Champaign Dental Group
    18699 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 566-4718

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Bell's Palsy

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 31, 2019
    Dr. Cassis has treated me with respect and listed to everything I had to say. He took great care of me during surgery and my recovery. My after care once I came home has also been excellent. I would recommend Dr. Cassis to anyone who need to see a ENT doctor.
    — May 31, 2019
    About Dr. Adam Cassis, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407052236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Medical Center
    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Cassis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cassis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassis has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

