Dr. Adam Carver, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Adam Carver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Dr. Carver works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Springfield Surgical Specialists Asc
    3045 S National Ave Ste 100, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-5260
    Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield
    1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-7298

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2018
    Dr carver is now in Springfield MO. He is amazing I have diabetes and had issue with eye disease and the treatment plan he provided me helped keep my sight. Thank you Dr Carver
    Alice Hobbs in Joplin, Missouri — Apr 25, 2018
    About Dr. Adam Carver, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588824221
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
