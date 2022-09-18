See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Adam Cartwright, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Cartwright, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Cartwright works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-2000
  2. 2
    First Coast Pain
    105 Whitehall Dr Ste 115, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 800-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Jacksonville Injury & Rehab
    859 Park Ave Ste 102, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 449-7246
  4. 4
    Northside
    2386 Dunn Ave Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 449-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Adam Cartwright, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265659460
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Cartwright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cartwright has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cartwright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

