Dr. Adam Caputo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Caputo, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Spine Surgery Associates1736 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-6623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Parkridge Medical Center
Dr. Caputo found and fixed the source of 55 years of pain. I have lost count of how many others had tried and failed; he has changed my life and, more importantly, my enjoyment of life with my wife Deborah! Ray Herrmann
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- Orthocarolina Spine Center
- Duke University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caputo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.