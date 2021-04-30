Overview

Dr. Adam Cabalo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Cabalo works at Southern Oregon Orthopedics in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Sacrum Disorders and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.