Dr. Adam Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Byrd, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Byrd, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Byrd works at
Locations
-
1
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-6613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ummc - Children's of Tupelo1150 S Green St Bldg 2, Tupelo, MS 38804 Directions (601) 815-3575
-
3
Ummc - Louisville Dermatology - Main Street17280 E Main St, Louisville, MS 39339 Directions (601) 815-2060
-
4
The University of Mississippi Medical Center455 N Court Ave, Louisville, MS 39339 Directions (601) 815-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Winston Medical Center and Swingbed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrd?
Excellent. Saw him at the Pavillion in Jackson a couple of years ago. Very thorough. Seemed to know what he was doing. Unfortunately he is spending most of his time in Louisville these days, and it is difficult to see him when he is here in Jackson.
About Dr. Adam Byrd, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1689969735
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.