Dr. Adam Butera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Butera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Butera Adam MD1714 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 386-9041
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Butera has been the best(out of 5) psychiatrist I've been to over 20yrs. He listens and works with you to get your mental/emotional health to it's best state.
About Dr. Adam Butera, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1376505545
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
