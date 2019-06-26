Overview

Dr. Adam Burkey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Burkey works at Anesis Spine & Pain Care in Renton, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA and Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.