Dr. Adam Burkey, MD

Neurology
2 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Burkey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Burkey works at Anesis Spine & Pain Care in Renton, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA and Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Pain Center
    801 SW 16th St Ste 121, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 538-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Seattle Pain Center
    2950 Limited Ln Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 538-6300
  3. 3
    Pma Dermaology
    824 Main St Ste 307, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 302-0414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • QualCare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 26, 2019
    Dr. Burkey is the most knowledgable and professional Doctor ever.
    Roy — Jun 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Burkey, MD

    • Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093759995
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Burkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkey has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

