Dr. Adam Budzikowski, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Med W Warszawie Warszawa Poland and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
-
1
Adam Budzikowski MD445 Lenox Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-4147
-
2
Greenpoint115 NASSAU AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-2121
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy to have him
About Dr. Adam Budzikowski, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1790725125
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Akademia Med W Warszawie Warszawa Poland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budzikowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budzikowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budzikowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budzikowski works at
Dr. Budzikowski has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budzikowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Budzikowski speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Budzikowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budzikowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budzikowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budzikowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.