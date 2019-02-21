See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Adam Budzikowski, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Budzikowski, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Med W Warszawie Warszawa Poland and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Budzikowski works at Suny Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adam Budzikowski MD
    445 Lenox Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-4147
  2. 2
    Greenpoint
    115 NASSAU AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 389-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Complex Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Short QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 21, 2019
    Very happy to have him
    Stanley in Maspeth, NY — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Budzikowski, MD
    About Dr. Adam Budzikowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790725125
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Med W Warszawie Warszawa Poland
