Overview

Dr. Adam Budzikowski, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Med W Warszawie Warszawa Poland and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Budzikowski works at Suny Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.