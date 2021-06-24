Overview

Dr. Adam Buchanan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Buchanan works at MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA, Saint Louis, MO and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.