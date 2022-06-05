Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Acme Assist Pllc3619 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 802-4662
Bulverde/Spring Branch32685 US Highway 281 N Ste 100, Bulverde, TX 78163 Directions (210) 802-4662
Adjacent to Methodist Stone Oak Hospital1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 565, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 802-4662
Westover Hills (Inside Dr. Tisdall's office)3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 206, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 802-4662
Foundation Medical Building9502 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 802-4662
Bulverde/Spring Branch184 Creekside Park Rd Ste 200, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (210) 802-4662
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The only surgeon I will trust to repair anything that have to do with my spine. Dr. Bruggeman Is who I highly recommend to anyone that need Spinal Fusion, this is week 3 after surgery on my C3 C4 C5 C6 and it hurts now, but after my 6 weeks is up I will feel so good. Thank you Dr. Adam Bruggeman. If anyone needs surgery this doctor is your best bet.
About Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316160625
Education & Certifications
- South Texas Spinal Clinic, San Antonio
- University of Florida
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruggeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruggeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.