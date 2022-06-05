Overview

Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Bruggeman works at Acme Assist Pllc in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Bulverde, TX and Spring Branch, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.