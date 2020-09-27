Overview

Dr. Adam Bruckner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Bruckner works at Family Medicine and Geriatrics - Southside in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.