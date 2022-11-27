See All Podiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Adam Brown, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialists in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Foot Specialists
    615 Wesley Dr Ste 340, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 225-5575
    Mount Pleasant office
    501 Bramson Ct Unit 301, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 654-8250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
First MTP Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
First MTP Cheilectomy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 27, 2022
    Dr. Brown and his staff have always been very professional, friendly, and competent in their actions.
    Larry Libater — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Brown, DPM

    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356335954
    Education & Certifications

    • Plantation General Hospital Podiatric Residency Program
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • College of Charleston
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

