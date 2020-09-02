Overview

Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Canaan, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Brodsky works at Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in New Canaan, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.