Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Brodsky works at Heart & Vascular Center Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona
    1331 N 7th St Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 307-0070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, With Woolly Hair and Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fatal Fetal, Due to Myocardial Calcification Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fetal Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypogonadism, Collagenoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Infantile Histiocytoid Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, X-Linked, Fatal Infantile Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coats' Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cytoplasmic Body Myopathy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Distal Myopathy Chevron Icon
Distal Myopathy With Vocal Cord Weakness Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Fetal Left Ventricular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Adrenal Gland-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Coarctation of the Aorta-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Conn Syndrome-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Cushing's Syndrome-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Hyperaldosteronism-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Renal Segmental Hypoplasia-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Branchial Myopathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Myopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leber Miliary Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Storage Myopathy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Metabolic Myopathies Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Myopathy Congenital Multicore With External Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Lysis of Myofibrils Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Tubular Aggregates Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Fiber-Type Disproportion Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Nonprogressive With Moebius and Robin Sequences Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital, Batten Turner Type Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Early-Onset With Fatal Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Limb-Girdle, With Bone Fragility Chevron Icon
Myopathy, X-Linked With Postural Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myopathy, X-Linked, With Excessive Autophagy Chevron Icon
Myotubular Myopathy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Dexfenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Familial Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Fenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Agenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Macoaneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Actions Healthcare Management
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Alta Health Network
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Broadspire
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Carrington
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CNA
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • Delta Dental
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lincoln
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • National Care Network
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • New York Life
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Portamedic
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Sliding Scale
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Sturm Ruger & Co.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2018
    Dr. Brodsky has been my Cardiologist for over seven years. I highly recommend him. He is thoroughly knowledgeable and caring in his profession. Easy to get to know, as he takes time with his patients with their concerns. I trust him wholeheartedly!
    Virginia Wiseman in Goodyear , AZ — Oct 09, 2018
