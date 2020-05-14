Dr. Adam Brant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Brant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Brant, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates7130 N Sharon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with terrible back pain for many years. A couple of different doctors told me there was really nothing they could do to relieve the pain other than pain medicine, which I did not want to be on long term. I was referred to Dr. Brandt and when I met him I immediately felt that he knew what the problem was and that he could genuinely help relieve the pain. He explained everything fully about the surgery I needed and was patient with all of the questions my wife and I had regarding what the surgery, the hospital stay, and the recovery period would entail. He and his staff were very professional and helpful. After my extensive lower back surgery was done, the only regret I had was that I waited so long. I would highly recommend Dr. Brandt for anyone that needs back surgery. It has been exactly one year ago today I had the surgery and I am still very grateful to Dr. Brandt and his staff. If I could give more than 5 stars I would.
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811998248
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brant has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brant speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.