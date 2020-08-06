Dr. Brandemihl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Brandemihl, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Brandemihl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Brandemihl works at
Locations
Buckeye Psychiatry5060 Parkcenter Ave Ste F, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 766-5205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.B for 5 years now, so I can say with certainty that he is one of the best doctors I have experienced in this field, and I've experienced quite a few. In our sessions he is extremely down to earth, understanding and relatable. He talks to me like a person and does not present a sense of superiority which is something that I'm hyper vigilant of (especially as a woman). I am an extremely critical patient when it comes to the quality of care I expect for the price and that's why I go to Dr.B. (When I was going through an acute psychiatric episode recently he responded to me in under an hour and had my paperwork done within two days). Paying out of pocket definitely isn't cheap, which I think some of the negative reviews mention - but that's not a reflection of his expertise at all. I have insurance but choose to pay $100 for each session with Dr.B because to me, being an established patient of such a skilled doctor that I know I can trust is beyond worth it.
About Dr. Adam Brandemihl, MD
