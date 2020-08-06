See All Psychiatrists in Dublin, OH
Dr. Adam Brandemihl, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (104)
Overview

Dr. Adam Brandemihl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH. 

Dr. Brandemihl works at Buckeye Psychiatry in Dublin, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckeye Psychiatry
    5060 Parkcenter Ave Ste F, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 766-5205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 104 ratings
Patient Ratings (104)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(33)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Adam Brandemihl, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1851312730
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brandemihl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brandemihl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brandemihl works at Buckeye Psychiatry in Dublin, OH. View the full address on Dr. Brandemihl’s profile.

104 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandemihl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandemihl.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandemihl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandemihl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

