Overview

Dr. Adam Bostick, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Med School|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Bostick works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.