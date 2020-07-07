Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Locations
Jefferson Transplant Institute1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Bodzin Was amazing. Dr Bodzin answered all my questions and was very informative. He is very Compassion-able and caring . I highly recommend him as a surgeon.
About Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366651416
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Bodzin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodzin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodzin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.